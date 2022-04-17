(WSVN) - A refreshing adult-beverage alternative to the mimosa that adds the perfect touch to your brunch gathering. It’s time to cool down with a cool cucumber cocktail.
Ingredients:
½ cup cucumber chopped in small pieces
¼ cup fresh mint leaves
4 oz. vodka
2 cups lemonade
ice
Method of Preparation:
- In a pitcher or cocktail shaker muddle together cucumber and mint.
- Add in vodka and lemonade to the cocktail shaker.
- Shake and serve over ice.
Cheers!
