(WSVN) - A refreshing adult-beverage alternative to the mimosa that adds the perfect touch to your brunch gathering. It’s time to cool down with a cool cucumber cocktail.

Ingredients:

½ cup cucumber chopped in small pieces

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

4 oz. vodka

2 cups lemonade

ice

Method of Preparation:

In a pitcher or cocktail shaker muddle together cucumber and mint.

Add in vodka and lemonade to the cocktail shaker.

Shake and serve over ice.

Cheers!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.