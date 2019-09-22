The Dish: Chrissy Teigen’s Chocolate Mousse With Hazelnut Crackle

Ingredients:

6 oz. chocolate chips

1/3 cup whole Milk

¾ cup cold heavy cream

1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp. water

4 tsp. light corn syrup

baking pan

parchment paper

vegetable oil for pan

1 cup toasted rice cereal

1/3 cup chopped hazelnuts

1/8 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Directions:

Combine the chocolate and milk in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for one minute and 15 seconds. Remove and stir the mixture until melted and smooth. Set aside for about 15 minutes.

Once the chocolate is cooled, whip the cream with a whisk or electric mixer until stiff peaks form about two to three minutes. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cooled chocolate. Divide evenly among four, small dishes. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

For the crackle, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and grease lightly with oil. Place the sugar, water and corn syrup in a small 2-quart saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Let the mixture bubble, stirring occasionally.

Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the baking soda, salt and the rice cereal and hazelnuts. Spread the mixture onto the parchment paper and sprinkle with more salt. Let it cool and harden then break the crackle into pieces. Top the mousse with whipped cream and broken crackle.

Serves: 4

