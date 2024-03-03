Ingredients:
2 cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained
¾ cup celery
½ cup diced dill pickles
½ cup sliced green onion
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tbs. lemon juice
1-2 tbs. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. red wine vinegar
2 tbs. freshly chopped dill
2 tbs. freshly chopped parsley
¼ tsp. garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Rinse and drain the chickpeas and place them in a large bowl.
- Mash with a potato masher until most are smashed.
- Stir in celery, onion and pickles.
- For the dressing, use a smaller bowl to whisk together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice, mustard, red wine, vinegar, dill, parsley, garlic powder and salt and pepper.
- Add the dressing to the chickpea mixture and stir well to combine.
- Season to taste.
- Serve with your favorite bread, pita, with crackers, or on top of a green salad. The options are endless!
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.