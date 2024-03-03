Ingredients:

2 cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¾ cup celery

½ cup diced dill pickles

½ cup sliced green onion

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tbs. lemon juice

1-2 tbs. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. red wine vinegar

2 tbs. freshly chopped dill

2 tbs. freshly chopped parsley

¼ tsp. garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Rinse and drain the chickpeas and place them in a large bowl.

Mash with a potato masher until most are smashed.

Stir in celery, onion and pickles.

For the dressing, use a smaller bowl to whisk together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice, mustard, red wine, vinegar, dill, parsley, garlic powder and salt and pepper.

Add the dressing to the chickpea mixture and stir well to combine.

Season to taste.

Serve with your favorite bread, pita, with crackers, or on top of a green salad. The options are endless!

Enjoy!

