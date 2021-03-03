New Yorkers! They’re everywhere and now they’re bringing their restaurants with them. The New York restaurant team behind Michelin-starred Marea and Ai Fiori just opened Osteria Morini inside the new Kimpton Palomar South Beach. The Italian eatery promises a Soho vibe on SoBe without the snow, only lots of outdoor dining along the Collins Canal.

We stopped in to give it a try and were dazzled by some of Osteria Morini’s menu items. Their charcuterie board (Batillardo $12, $35 or $45, depending on what you choose) is like none we’ve ever seen. It’s loaded with cured sliced meats and cheeses and spreads so loaded we should’ve stopped there with a glass of wine, but we didn’t (of course!).

Our waiter suggested the squid ink pasta (Torcia Nera $27) and wild mushroom rigatoni ($27) both were to die for. The Romana salad ($16), Morini’s version of a Caesar, is another must try and so is the Brodetto ($42) a seafood dish comprised of fish, clams, prawns and fennel in a tomato broth.

Morini is only open for dinner, for now. Lunch and brunch are planned for later this spring to which I say, hurry up, and make it happen.

Osteria Morini

1750 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-918-1037

osteriamorini.com/miami

Follow me on social media @belkysnerey @bitewithbelkys on Instagram @belkysnerey on Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat

