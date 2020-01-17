Actress Betty White celebrates 98th birthday

(WSVN) - Hollywood Legend and America’s Golden Girl Betty White is celebrating her 98th birthday, Friday.

The award-winning actress captured America’s heart through her 80-year career.

Among the many roles she has played include Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” Sue Ann Nivens on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and Grandma Annie on the “The Proposal.”

Throughout her career, she has earned a host of awards, including six Emmys, a Grammy, three Screen Actor’s Guild Awards and a host of other award nominations.

In a 2018 interview, the beloved actress attributed her longevity to a focus on the positive instead of the negative and her love of hot dogs and vodka.

