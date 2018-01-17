‘Golden Girl’ Betty White celebrates 96th birthday

(WSVN) - A Hollywood legend is getting another candle on her birthday cake. Golden Girl Betty White turns 96 years old (or young!) Wednesday.

The six-time Emmy winner recently shared her secrets of longevity with Parade Magazine, saying she strives to enjoy life and to always “accentuate the positive, not the negative.”

She also credits her long life to her love of vodka and hot dogs.

The former “Golden Girls” star says she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I just love to work, so I’ll keep working until they stop asking,” White told the magazine.

