Watching Two Areas

South Florida we will experiencing bands of heavy rain all due to an area we are watching for development near the Yucatan Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a high chance of 90% in forming once it moves into the southern or central Gulf of Mexico tonight or Tuesday. Regardless of development, it is expected to spread heavy rains to portions of the Central America, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, western Cuba and even here in South Florida. However, the models keep whatever develops tracking towards the Gulf coast states. For now, look for localized street flooding, dangerous lightning, strong wind gusts and waterspouts to impact South Florida with some of the downpours that move in.

Area near the Yucatan peninsula is bringing tropical downpours our way. It has high chance to form. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3QPppShjoK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 19, 2017

As far as the other area in the tropics is concerned, it is getting better organized a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Advisories have been issued for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, parts of the coast of Venezuela, Bonaire and Aruba for this potential storm. The National Hurricane Center is stating that they expect it to become a depression or storm as it is moves through the islands. A Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to investigate it this afternoon to see if there is a closed center of circulation to make that determination. Also, starting tonight winds between 39-73 mph are possible and rainfall amounts of up to 4 inches.

Could become a depression or storm moving thru the islands. Starting tonight strong winds & heavy rain likely. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XVf94biqWE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 19, 2017

