Warmer Day

Local Weather:

South Florida look for high pressure to provide for another mostly dry and slightly above average day. Temperatures in the afternoon will range about 2 to 4 degrees above average in the middle to upper 80’s. By tomorrow, high pressure starts to break down allowing a weak cold front to move into central Florida. This will help build the breeze along the coast and create rough seas for swimmers and boaters going into Veteran’s Day on Saturday. Although rain chances are not high for the weekend, there is the potential to see more showers with a front hanging around.

Most computer models are showing that a stronger front will increase our rain chances for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Also, a drop in degrees.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Rina strengthens some more while it moves quickly toward the cold north Atlantic. Little change in strength is forecast through tonight before weakening begins on Thursday. It is likely to start losing tropical characteristics by tonight or early Thursday and merge with a cold front in the next 48 – 72 hours.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7