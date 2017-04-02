Warm winds

A strong and gusty wind is on the way. It’s a big change from the weekend when conditions were calm enough to produce foggy mornings (both Saturday and Sunday). The increase in wind comes as Florida is sandwiched between high and low pressure centers. That difference in air pressure is producing the windy weather, to start the new week. It’s also important to note “where” winds are coming from. The flow is out of the southeast (for now) and set to turn out of the south and southwest by midweek. That means warm and tropical type air is heading our way. We’ve already been able to start April with really warm temperatures, and now… even more steamy stuff will arrive through the first half of the week. The latest forecast calls for highs in the upper 80’s and possibly our first 90 degree day on Wednesday. If it seems too much like summer, at this early stage of spring, there’s some relief on the way! Forecast maps are coming into better focus that we should get a cold front by the end of the work week. The timing for the front is most likely on Thursday afternoon. Of course, any delay or acceleration could alter the outlook slightly. Overall, the front should have enough moisture to trigger a few rain bands and possible storms. They would arrive ahead of the actual boundary. Then, once the front crosses south Florida, we should get a big return of milder air. A drier and cooler change will set the stage for a nice Friday and upcoming weekend. Temperatures should fall back about 10 degrees (it’s a stronger front than we’ve seen in recent weeks). Nighttime lows could even dip to near 60. There won’t be very many more of these cool downs as we get deeper into April. That’s when these types of cold fronts become exceedingly rare, for us.