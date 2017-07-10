Tropical downpours

There’s a good chance we’ll see another round of heavy rain and stormy weather before too much longer. The work week started wet with gusty thunderstorms firing up Monday morning. Miami picked up nearly an inch of rain from the downpours which arrived from the ocean. For the time being, showers will be limited so noticeably drier days are to continue from Tuesday through Wednesday. After that, wetter days are likely to follow. The fact is, we’re in between weather disturbances. The next feature that could approach the region just happens to be the remnants of former Tropical Depression Four. Disorganized batches of rain and storms are currently north of Puerto Rico. If some of these can hold together over the Atlantic, the Bahamas and parts of Florida will deal with thunderstorms returning. The disturbance is not expected to reorganize tropically, though. Deep moisture will be on the approach and that could linger into the upcoming weekend. Once that happens, we’ll see a string of rainy days which could raise concerns for possible localized flooding. During the late week it probably won’t feel as hot. The extra clouds and rain will provide some temporary relief from the summer heat. Finally, the tropics are void of any organized systems, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to keep watch on. In the distant eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave may have a chance to get stronger by week’s end. The latest guidance from the National Hurricane Center suggests only a low development chance as the wave tries to cross the Atlantic Ocean. It may be necessary for the Lesser Antilles to keep tabs on the area in the days ahead.