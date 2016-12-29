A strong cold front will move across South Florida tonight into Friday morning bringing drier, colder air and breezy winds. Rough seas will create hazardous conditions for swimmers and boaters. Friday morning will feel cool-ish, but it will be near seasonal with forecast lows in the low 60’s. By Saturday morning, we will have a brief cold snap into the 50’s to close off 2016. During the day temperatures will moderate to comfortable levels in the low 70’s, just in time for New Years Eve celebrations. An area of high pressure will slide off the mid-Atlantic states to allow a warmer airflow bounce temperatures above average for the start of 2017!

South Florida is forecast to end 2016 with a bang of brief, cool air. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/uEQNvFUgqu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 29, 2016

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7