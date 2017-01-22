Stormy state

Is it spring, or really winter? Rare January storms have been charging across northern and central Florida. They’ve been crossing the state in advance of a powerful cold front. The front will likely hold firm and move across south Florida through early Monday morning. The best estimate on timing these storms is from about 3 am through daybreak (for south Florida, earlier north and west). During that time frame, there’s a high risk of nasty wind-driven thunderstorms. While we can’t rule out an isolated tornado, the greatest concerns appear to be excessive winds (potentially above 60 miles per hour) as well as hail and lightning. Of course, many will be sleeping during this active time. Please remain alert if severe weather threatens. The Channel 7 weather team will be tracking all of the activity throughout the event!