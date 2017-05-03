Staying steamy

We’ve been getting a bigger dose of warm weather lately. Not only have temperatures been elevated, but there’s now barely a breeze to help curb the warmth. Further, there’s more frequent sunshine (and that sun gets more intense during the month of May)! Our sultry stretch will stay strong through Thursday and Friday. In fact, during the late week, humidity readings will tend to rise as southerly air returns ahead of a front. The front we’re watching is only slowly tracking across the Gulf states and deep south. At the current pace, the boundary is expected to drift to the south and east, arriving in south Florida by Friday evening. The deep moisture ahead of the front is shifting away from Louisiana toward the Tennessee Valley. That’s also where there’s a threat of flash flooding. A bit of moisture will eventually get shunted southward, once low pressure lifts out. The best chance for associated rain reaching Florida will be just before the upcoming weekend begins. Any rain will be welcomed since showers have been so limited lately. We’re all aware that the ground is dry and so the potential for brush fires continues (statewide). If you’re thinking ahead to the weekend there’s growing reason for optimism. The basic comfort level will improve as winds temporarily swing out of the north. Drier and less humid conditions will highlight our weather for the first weekend in May. Beyond the weekend, a breeze will turn off the ocean and make for a pleasant start to next week.