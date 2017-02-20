President’s Day

We have an area of high pressure in firm control over the Western Atlantic keeping a warm breeze off the ocean with generally dry conditions for South Florida. Therefore, look for plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, conditions will start to transition into the wetter side due to a cold front currently pushing through Texas and Southern Plains.

Most of the computer models are showing that a potent line of storms will be setting up shop over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. This means storms will move eastward and towards Florida. They should be knocking on our door early on Wednesday creating unsettled conditions through Thursday. However, once the front crosses through, don’t expect a change in temperatures. We will stay warm with a quiet pattern for the upcoming weekend.

The start of the workweek will be mainly dry, but decent rain chances are ahead midweek. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6xGvbOTYBZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 20, 2017

A potent front is pushing through Texas and Southern Plains. This is our next front. Get all the details on @wsvn. pic.twitter.com/BrgC72gWMH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 20, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7