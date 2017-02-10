Pleasant Pattern

South Florida after a front moved through the area yesterday, another area of high pressure is building into the Southeast United States. This has helped to filter in seasonal air that will take us into next week. Computer models are showing that we should remain with plenty of sun and a nice breeze at the beaches. On the downside, it could create some problems for swimmers and boaters. Otherwise, enjoy the pleasant weather pattern through Valentine’s Day. By Thursday, a little more moisture could be moving in due to another weak cold front.

Along with near seasonal temperatures, conditions will be breezy. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kCwIth2HEp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 10, 2017

Vivian Gonzalez

