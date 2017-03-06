Mild in March

The start of March has been a mild one in south Florida. Temperatures just haven’t been “bouncing” much so it hasn’t been overly warm or too cool. The comfortable weather has also been aided by spring like winds. While feeling nice, those winds have been responsible for some trouble. For example, they fanned flames from a huge brush fire in southwestern Miami-Dade County during the weekend. Also, winds created a lot of marine hazards across the region. Calmer conditions can soon be expected as high pressure weakens over the western Atlantic Ocean. Once that happens, a slight warm up will occur. Also, some of the recent cloudiness will start to break up (so expect to see a bit more sunshine). As the week continues, we’re forecasting a weak cold front to move into the state. The front is likely to reach south Florida in weak fashion, by Friday. Rain chances will remain limited to only a few small showers. Then, instead of the front cooling us down, temperatures will hold quite warm and above the seasonal average.