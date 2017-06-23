We’re currently in a “weather lull” and it’s a pretty nice place to be. As the weekend begins, south Florida will continue to find drier than normal conditions. While that doesn’t rule out a spotty shower or two, any rain activity will be minimal. The quiet weather is courtesy of high pressure east of the Bahamas with upper winds no longer sending moisture from the tropics. Speaking of tropical weather, the system formerly known as Cindy is no longer intact. The former storm (then depression) was merging with a front on Friday and just creating a large area of rain. Wet and unsettled weather was stretching from the Gulf coast states all the way into southern New England. Since tropical type moisture was involved, heavy downpours were still a serious problem for those hit hard with rain over the past couple days. Here in Florida, we have seasonally hot and steamy air in place. Winds are still arriving off the ocean and we can expect a stronger breeze near coastal areas. The beach will be a great retreat… to combat the heat! Still, rip currents will be a potential danger this weekend. If you have plans of swimming, only swim at guarded beaches and never swim alone. The rip current threat probably won’t ease too much until the middle of next week. By the way, that’s also when we’ll expect more frequent rain. The long range forecast maps show a front aiming our way. It will run out of steam well before reaching us… but it should stir up more thunderstorms across Florida. We’ll likely return to a pattern of daily afternoon thunderstorms, beginning next Tuesday.