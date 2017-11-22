Holiday heat?

It’s almost turkey time, and on Wednesday it felt like the oven was on! Miami came within a degree of tying the record high for the day. We were able to warm into the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. The warmth is going to come down in the days ahead, but in a gradual way. The weather map currently shows south Florida in what’s called the “warm sector”. That means we’re in between a warm front and a cold front. Area temperatures will remain above average through Thanksgiving. Then, once the cold front nudges by (crossing from west to east) we’ll get in on some drier weather. If you’re waiting for some cooling, it’s not going to immediately happen behind the front (as we sometimes see). Instead, we’ll have to wait for a separate, secondary boundary to arrive… in order to feel a change. That additional boundary is forecast to dive southward during the weekend. For south Florida that may make for a modest cool down, beginning Sunday night into Monday morning. Until then, readings will feel warm. By the way, our wettest time frame will likely be from Thursday afternoon through Black Friday. That’s due to the nearby front and an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico into Florida. Stay dry and have an enjoyable and relaxing Thanksgiving!