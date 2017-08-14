High heat with torrential rain

You could say the new work week is “off with a bang”. Temperatures were surging on Monday afternoon. As the heat grew, the daily sea breeze triggered a shield of heavy rain away from the coast. Inland Miami-Dade and inland Broward were both hit with strong storms. There were torrential downpours that didn’t move much. Suddenly, some areas were even under flood alerts. This active pattern will likely continue well into the week, but stay mainly contained to the afternoon time frame. For south Florida it’s a combination of “extra” summer heat and active sea breeze circulations. It’s worth noting that light wind speeds will prevent any rain showers from moving along quickly. Locations may again get dumped by a deluge once rain showers become nearly stationary. Meanwhile, in the tropics we’re watching Gert in the western Atlantic (with no threat to land). Also, there’s a distant disturbance in the eastern Atlantic. This far away wave may become the season’s next system with development possible later in the week.