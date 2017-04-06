High fire danger

The threat for brush fires continues in south Florida. Very dry and windy conditions are to blame. The fire potential isn’t likely to drop anytime soon, although Friday and Saturday are probably the most “at risk” days. Gusty winds are following a cold front which recently crossed. Local grounds have been dry for awhile and now humidity levels have significantly dropped (adding to the fire potential). On Thursday, one particular wildfire continued to grow over western Broward County. Smoke was spreading across U.S. 27 and expanding into the western suburbs. As winds shift out of the north on Friday, additional plumes of smoke may even push into northern Miami-Dade. The smoke concern should ease by Sunday, as northeast winds arrive and drive any remaining smoke back toward the Everglades. Of course, use caution while driving in the near future. Visibility can quickly be reduced as smoke drifts around. On the weather map, distant high pressure from the Great Lakes to the Tennessee Valley will keep us dry, all the way into south Florida! We’ll also be “on the cool side” of the high through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be pleasant, overall, while providing a chance to turn off your fans and air conditioners for a bit. By the way, Thursday’s high was a scorching 91 degrees! That was ahead of the front. Worth noting, it was our hottest day since last October.