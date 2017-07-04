Happy Independence Day!

4th of July Forecast:

South Florida the rain chances have gone up a little higher today. Look for some early coastal downpours and the sea breeze to fire up showers and storms in the afternoon pushing slowly inland. Once we start to lose the heating of the day, the activity will wind down and there will be leftover cloud cover for the fireworks show.

Heading to the beach? There is a moderate risk of rip currents with water temperatures running in the middle 80’s. Remember it is hot, so stay hydrated and apply sunblock often!

Going boating? We have no advisories in effect.

Here is your beach and boating forecast this 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/5OMkgN5F2D — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 4, 2017

Tropical Update:

The middle of June was busy in the tropics and then it got quiet in the Atlantic Basin. However, most computer models are showing signs that the quiet streak is coming to end by the end of the week. Typically in July we transition slowly into Cape Verde Season and start looking at the waves that come off the coast of Africa for development, especially in August with a few systems blossoming from time to time.

Today we are watching an area of low pressure located over 800 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic Ocean is getting better organized. Showers and thunderstorms are increasing around the center of circulation and it is producing near tropical storm force winds. The National Hurricane Center is suggesting that a tropical depression or storm is likely to form later today or Wednesday. However, it is moving west or west-northwest at 10-15 mph and likely to encounter some harsh conditions down the road. It will have to overcome some dry air to the north and strong upper-level winds (a.k.a. wind shear) in the Caribbean Sea over the weekend in order to survive. For now, it has a small window of opportunity to form. It has been given a high chance to form in the next 24 hours.

Low pressure area is better organized and producing near tropical storm force winds. Could form at any time. pic.twitter.com/H1Bvg5IPuV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 4, 2017

Have a wonderful Independence Day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7