Gusty Downpours, Plus T.S. Nate

Advisories:

Coastal Flood Advisory until Friday 2pm

Flood watch for West Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties until Friday 2am

Gale Warning for the coast until Thursday 11am

Minor street flooding possible because of the #KingTides. pic.twitter.com/Q5yXr4cUTR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 5, 2017

Weather Outlook:

A tropical wave will continue to produce strong winds and periods of heavy downpours as it slowly moves West. This will leave our rain chances high and it seems that tropical moisture will linger through the weekend. By Monday, look for bright sunshine to return and seasonal chances.

In the meantime, flood concerns will be possible due to the heavy rainfall and the extra “high” high tides known as the King Tides. Most of the computer models show about 2 to 5 inches of rain possible for parts of South Florida through the next couple of days.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Sixteen becomes Tropical Storm Nate near the coast of Nicaragua and likely to interact with land late today. On the forecast track, the center of Nate should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras today and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday. The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan peninsula late Friday.

Most long-range models showing that Nate will probably impact the United States Gulf coast between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle Sunday into Monday as a potential hurricane. Right now, the probability for tropical storm force winds is reaching the region increasing.

For now, life-threatening flash floods and mudslides are possible for a wide area due to the heavy rains. Nicaragua is looking at possibly seeing 15-20 inches, Honduras and Belize 2 to 8 inches, Costa Rica and Panama 5 to 10 inches with isolated amounts up to 20 inches.

Tropical Depression becomes Tropical Storm Nate near the coast of Nicaragua. #Nate pic.twitter.com/eraLUDN0Ri — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 5, 2017

#TD16 is approaching the coast of Nicaragua. Down the road a potential worry for the U.S. Gulf coast states. pic.twitter.com/3WVZCc7dD1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 5, 2017

Have a great day South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7