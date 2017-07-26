South Florida we will be feeling the heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broward, Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe Counties until 6 pm. This means that feels like temperatures will run above 108 degrees for two or more consecutive hours, which could lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion. Therefore, we urge everyone to drink plenty of water and limit your outdoor activities. Stay hydrated!

A few Summer inland storms will be possible this afternoon. Better rain chances with more moisture in place is in the forecast Friday and going into the weekend.

Tropical Update: A weak wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. It is moving west at 10-15 mph with a low chance to form this weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7