Breezy Times

Local Outlook:

The winds are going from windy to breezy with gradual improvements expected for swimmers and boaters going into Wednesday. However, the wind and dry conditions have not helped in the fire fight against the 3500 acre fire in Collier County. As the winds start to relax, most of the models are not picking up significant rain for the Florida peninsula any time soon with low rain chances through the weekend. Even with a weak cold front expected to move into north and central Florida late week, rain will be minimal. Temperature wise, look for warmer air to help temperatures climb above average with overnight lows in the low 70’s and afternoon highs in low 80’s.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Tennessee. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/w1XuhLm33H — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 7, 2017

National Outlook:

A cold front extending from the Mississippi to Ohio Valley will bring widespread rain and storms ahead. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Arkansas under a slight risk of seeing isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and small hail. The front will eventually move into the east coast late week.

Time Change: Unfortunately we lose an hour of sleep this weekend as we Spring forward. Daylight Saving Begins on Sunday. Don’t forget to set your clock forward one hour before going to bed on Saturday night!

Daylight Saving begins! This Sunday, there's a new definition to Team No Sleep. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/sn75kee927 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 7, 2017

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7