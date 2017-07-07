Better Storm Chance

Local Weather:

South Florida high pressure is weakening and the winds will be veering out of the south over the weekend. This will drag in tropical moisture from the Caribbean our way and increase our storm chance. Look for Saturday to be the wettest day this weekend with some brief downpours and dangerous lightning. Risk of rip currents will continue at the beaches.

By next week, typical chances return with sea breeze driven afternoon inland storms. Temperatures will remain steamy!

Tropical moisture moves in this weekend. pic.twitter.com/mEwCt4lPTe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 7, 2017

Some storms could be strong this weekend! pic.twitter.com/7dIyqMw1QT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 7, 2017

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Four is poorly organized and still holding on. It is moving toward the west-northwest quickly near 22 mph. The depression is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low or tropical wave by Saturday. This will happen north of the islands and for now they are not under any advisories. Squally weather will be possible for the Lesser Antilles this weekend.

T.D. #4 is still holding on and moving quickly across the central tropical Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/mpgXK2SFsx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 7, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7