What’s hot for him for the holidays

(WSVN) - It can be the most wonderful and the most stressful time of year — especially if you’re having a tough time deciding on gifts for loved ones.

Whether your guy’s into style or sports or both, there’s no shortage of great gifts.

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift for your favorite guy, we’ve got a few easy ideas that won’t break the bank.

Carmen Ordonez, Sawgrass Mills lifestyle expert: “Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the holiday deal season, so whether you’re shopping for a friend, a brother or your husband, you’ll find all the gifts that men want at Sawgrass Mills.”

You can spice up his everyday look at Bloomingdale’s outlet

Carmen Ordonez: “A really great gift and a trend that we’ve been seeing is socks, but not just any socks! We’re looking at fun colors, socks with fun prints. I really like these with the palm trees — very Miami.”

You’re sure to find a few pairs to show off your man’s personality for as little as five bucks. But that’s not all…

Carmen Ordonez: “For a guy that’s on the go, the trendsetter, I love this leather bag. Super stylish, and it’s under 70 bucks, so it’s perfect to keep him company wherever he goes.”

Guys on the go also need a trusty travel kit. You can grab one by Adrienne Vittadini for 12 dollars.

There’s nothing better than a close shave for the “beard-iful” man in your life — so check out The Art of Shaving. The kit comes with shampoo, conditioner and beard oil for 60 bucks. You can even pick up a Braun trimmer for the same price.

Let your guy show his team spirit! From sports teams across South Florida, there’s plenty of gear to choose from at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Run over to Brandsmart to pick up a Series 3 Apple Watch, which features GPS and built-in health apps. It will set you back $399.

But if that breaks your budget, check out Amazon’s popular personal assistant Alexa on the Echo.

Vincent Cipollone, Brandsmart sales manager: “Once you have Alexa, you wonder how you ever got along without it for so long.”

Brandsmart carries the various versions of Echo. Prices range from 50 to 150 dollars.

Vincent Cipollone: “Whenever you’re in bed, you can say, ‘Alexa, lamp on,’ ‘Alexa, lamp off,’ ‘Alexa, set temperature to 73 degrees.’ And it talks back to you and lets you know that it did it.”

And don’t forget to grab a few stocking stuffers at your local Target! You can find game kits, banana-shaped flasks, even ugly holiday sweaters to make your man happy.

