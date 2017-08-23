Pence speaks on Venezuela crisis during South Florida visit

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Vice President Mike Pence visited South Florida, Wednesday, to talk about the growing crisis in Venezuela.

Pence took the podium at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Catholic Church in Doral at around 5 p.m.

He assured the crowd that under this administration, the U.S. is hearing the call for help and will stand up to their oppressors.

Pence said under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the U.S. will do whatever it has to do to fight for democracy.

“The past half-century has seen so much of Latin America follow down the road of freedom and progress, yet as we speak, Venezuela has gone in the opposite direction — toward dictatorship, not democracy; toward oppression, not freedom; toward the past, not the future. As everyone here knows all too well, in Venezuela we’re seeing the tragedy of tyranny play out before our very eyes.”

Pence’s visit to Doral came after he traveled to Latin America to gauge how other countries feel about Venezuela and its socialist leader, Nicolas Maduro.

“The President sent me here as he sent me to Latin America last week,” said Pence, “with a very simple message for all of you and for the people of Venezuela: ‘We are with you, and we will stand with you until democracy is restored in Venezuela.'”

On Tuesday, Maduro said relations with the U.S. were at their worst. His comment followed President Trump’s threat of military action to deal with the political crisis.

The political unrest in Venezuela has created violence and desperate times for the people there, who are fighting for freedom. Many have lost their lives in that fight as they tried to stand up to the Maduro regime.

Pence said he has hope that with the help of allies, there will be a way to peacefully bring democracy to Venezuela.

Pence also commented on the battle for freedom in Cuba.

“The President announced a new policy to support the Cuban people’s nearly six-decade struggle for liberty. It will ensure that U.S. dollars will no longer prop up a military monopoly that exploits and abuses them. Under President Donald Trump, it will always be, ‘Que Viva Cuba Libre.'”

