DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - With Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to speak in South Florida, Wednesday, members of the Venezuelan community are voicing their thoughts on the current climate in the South American country.

Wednesday afternoon, dozens of people could already be seen lining up outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral.

Venezuela-native Maria Fuentes is not attending the event but came in the name of democracy and in memory of her nephew, Eduardo Orozco. He was killed in the streets while protesting the President Nicolás Maduro regime.

“He believed in freedom and in democracy, like so many of the teenagers,” Fuentes said. “It’s very difficult, but I have to support him, his memory. That’s why I’m here.”

Orozco is one of dozens who risked his life fighting for democracy.

There is also former Prosecutor General of Venezuela Luisa Ortega. Ortega risked her job to break ranks with Maduro over the legality of the constituent assembly.

She was fired and prohibited to leave the country. She fled to Colombia and is now in Brazil where she will attend a meeting where she promised to reveal evidence showing that Maduro and his allies are involved in serious acts of corruption.

Venezuela’s political and economic unrest will be the focus of the vice president’s speech. He will be hearing the stories of exiles and migrants. Local leaders and officials will also join the conversation.

Earlier in August, President Donald Trump voiced his thoughts on Venezuela. “Venezuela is not very far away, and the people are suffering, and they’re dying, and we have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option, if necessary,” the president said.

“We don’t want war, but if there’s no other option, as long as it saves our country, then we welcome the idea,” said one woman through a translator.

In his speech, the vice president is expected to ease concerns and emphasize that the administration will carefully plan out an agenda against Maduro that does not involve military intervention.

Pence is expected to speak at 4 p.m. in Doral. Doral Police have advised those traveling in the area that there will be traffic delays between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.