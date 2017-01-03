West Perrine community stages demonstration days after fatal police-involved shooting

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Hours before a major meeting, the West Perrine community will gather to protest the fatal shooting of a man during a traffic stop, in their community, by a Miami-Dade Police officer.

Prior to a community meeting Tuesday, at 7 p.m., some members of that community will be protesting on Indigo Street and walking to the Palmetto Bay Police Station, at 6 p.m., in protest for the man who was killed during that traffic stop, Friday night.

At 7 p.m., Commissioner Dennis C. Moss and area pastors will then hold a community meeting in response to recent police-involved shootings in West Perrine. The meeting will take place at Sweet Home Missionary, located at 10701 S.W. 184th St.

According to Miami-Dade Police, on Friday, two officers were patrolling in the area of West Indigo Street and Homestead Avenue, in West Perrine, at about 6:55 p.m., when they pulled over a vehicle on the 10100 block of West Indigo Street that was driving erratically.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Jamal Rollins, and a passenger then stepped out of the vehicle, police said, and the passenger fled on foot.

An officer then fatally shot Rollins after he pulled out a gun, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

The officer who discharged his firearm has been put on administrative leave, pending the results of this investigation.

