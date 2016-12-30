Cop shoots, kills man during SW Miami-Dade traffic stop; passenger at large

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer fatally shot a man in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, he produced a firearm during a traffic stop, Friday night.

According to police, two officers were patrolling in the area of West Indigo Street and Homestead Avenue, just before 7 p.m., when they pulled over a vehicle on West Indigo Street that was driving erratically.

The driver and passenger stepped out of the vehicle, police said, and the passenger fled on foot.

An officer then fatally shot the driver after he pulled out a gun, police said.

“The driver of the car produced a firearm and the officer fired at the subject,” Sgt. Carlos Rosario said. “We do have one subject here on the scene who is deceased.”

Police are now searching for the passenger.

Family members identified the driver as Jamar Rollins. Police have not confirmed his identity.

Monique Douglas, Rollins’ cousin, said he stepped out of the car with his hands up.

“My cousin jumped out like this with his hands up. As soon as he jumped out with his hands up,” Douglas said. “Because he shot my cousin like no problem, like he was an animal. He ride dirt bikes. He’s a good child. He don’t harm nobody.”

One witness said they heard a flurry of gunshots while they were walking to the store. “I just heard five gunshots and I saw the police do the shooting,” the witness said. “I see the police shot five times. No one shot back.”

A firearm was found on the scene, according to police.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating. The officer who discharged his firearm has been put on administrative leave pending the results of this investigation.

If you have any information on the passenger’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

