Weekend of fun expected at 2017 Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Last-minute preparations are underway as the 2017 Winterfest Boat Parade nears in Fort Lauderdale.

The 2017 Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade kicks off on Saturday and is expected to bring together families and friends. The parade will take place on the New River in Downtown Fort Lauderdale from 6:30 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

According to a Winterfest Parade news release (https://winterfestparade.com/events/the-seminole-hard-rock-winterfest-boat-parade), the parade will travel east to the Intracoastal Waterway and continue north to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano.

7News meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was outside the Riverside Hotel with the hotel’s general manager, Heiko Dobrikow. “We are certainly the ones in charge of the VIP party,” he said. “The VIP party for the Winterfest sponsors are going to be right here at Laura Ward Park and the Stranahan House. We are so excited about it.”

Dobrikow said there will be an extension of the Riverwalk into Laura Ward Park.

Winterfest President and CEO Lisa Scott-Founds said there will be plenty of places to watch the parade, but the best spot is their grandstand area. “We’ve got a beautiful, four grandstand area with front-row seating and tickets are still available,” she said.

Bridges are expected to be closed due to Winterfest. The list is as follows:

Seventh Avenue Bridge (Bridge up: 6:20 p.m.; Bridge close 8 p.m.)

Feci Railroad Bridge (Bridge up: 4:30 p.m.; Bridge close 9 p.m.)

Andrews Avenue (Bridge up: 6 p.m.; Bridge close 8 p.m.)

Third Avenue Bridge (Bridge up: 6 p.m.; Bridge close 8 p.m.)

Las Olas Boulevard (Bridge up: 7 p.m.; Bridge close 9 p.m.)

Sunrise Boulevard (Bridge up: 7:20 p.m.; Bridge close 9:30 p.m.)

Oakland Park Boulevard (Bridge up: 7:40 p.m.; Bridge close 10 p.m.)

Commercial Boulevard (Bridge up: 8 p.m.; Bridge close 11 p.m.)

