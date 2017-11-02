Threat to Jewish Museum of FIU causes evacuation on campus

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to police, a student phoned in a threat to the Jewish Museum of FIU, located in Miami Beach, Thursday.

A police dog alerted to a possible explosive device in his car, which was parked in the Blue Parking Garage on FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique campus, located near 107th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street.

Officials evacuated the area, around 4:30 p.m.

FIU Police, Homeland Security and Miami-Dade Bomb Squad units all responded to the scene. A search was conducted but nothing was found.

Due to the threat, an event at the Jewish Museum of FIU scheduled for Thursday night was cancelled.

The 21-year-old student was located and is being questioned by police.

