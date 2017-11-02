Suspicious package found at FIU, bomb squad on scene

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have evacuated the Blue Parking Garage at Florida International University after a suspicious package was found, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials have asked everyone to stay away until further notice, according to a tweet from the university.

#FIUalert: Evacuate Blue Garage. Everyone stay away until further notice. Police Activity. — FIU (@FIU) November 2, 2017

Miami-Dade Bomb Squad units responded to the scene. They have geared up and will soon go inside the garage to take a closer look at something that looks like a device near a vehicle.

7Skyforce flew over the scene and captured students watching the scene from the top of the nearby Gold Garage.

