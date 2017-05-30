Teen confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a South Florida teen has turned himself in.

Nineteen-year-old Khevani Francois is behind bars. He was charged with second-degree murder, Tuesday, for the death of 19-year-old Marlin Goodluck.

According to police, Francois confessed to killing Goodluck along Southwest 205th Street and 122nd Avenue, around 6 p.m., on May 23.

The victim was walking with a friend who police believe was the intended target.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus