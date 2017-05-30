Teen confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a South Florida teen has turned himself in.

Nineteen-year-old Khevani Francois is behind bars. He was charged with second-degree murder, Tuesday, for the death of 19-year-old Marlin Goodluck.

According to police, Francois confessed to killing Goodluck along Southwest 205th Street and 122nd Avenue, around 6 p.m., on May 23.

The victim was walking with a friend who police believe was the intended target.

