Mother makes plea with public after son gunned down in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is making a plea with the public after her 19-year-old son was gunned down in public.

At 19 years old, Marlin Goodluck had his whole life ahead of him. As a star athlete in high school just a year ago, he began the process of becoming an adult and searching for a job.

However, now his family is mourning his death after he was gunned down while walking with a friend in Southwest Miami-Dade, near Southwest 205th Street and 122nd Avenue, at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“I just want whoever killed him to turn themselves in,” said Goodluck’s mother, Tracey Lyon. “Everybody out here says they love my son Marlin. Y’all love him? Please help me.”

Lyon clutched a photograph of Goodluck as she pleaded with the public to help bring her son’s killer to justice. “Help my baby, because he didn’t deserve this,” she said in tears.

Goodluck was the quarterback for South Dade Senior High School. He was player number 10.

Lyon said her son has never been in trouble with the law and has no idea who would target her son. “He’s never been in trouble. Everybody loved him. Everybody loved my son,” Lyon said.

Now, as they grieve, Goodluck’s family is searching for answers.

Marlin’s mother described the last moments she shared with her son. “We had a good day yesterday. He said, ‘Ma, I’ll see you later.’ I said, ‘OK [Marlin].’ It was the last time I saw him. They killed him,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police issued a flyer asking anyone with information to come forward.

“I can’t get my baby back, but I want him back, but y’all can help me put this person behind bars,” Lyon said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

