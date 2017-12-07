Teen arrested after burglarizing police cruiser in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was arrested, Thursday, and has been accused of burglarizing a police cruiser in Pembroke Pines.

Police arrested 16-year-old Christopher Clark after he turned himself in to police at the urging of his friends and family.

Authorities said Clark was caught on surveillance video opening an unlocked Opa-locka Police cruiser and stealing an assault rifle and police gear.

Officials said the burglary took place in the Sunswept community, near Taft and 86th Avenue, Tuesday, just before 3 a.m.

The teen’s friends and family urged Clark to turn himself in after they saw the surveillance video on the news, according to police.

Clark later turned himself in, but police said he was laughing about the incident as he did so.

He has been charged with burglary.

