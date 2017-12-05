Thief steals rifle, ammunition from police cruiser in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a person who, they said, broke into a police car in Pembroke Pines and took off with dangerous items, early Tuesday morning.

The subject broke into an Opa-locka Police cruiser, parked outside a home in the Sunswept community, just before 3 a.m.

He got away with a Taser, an assault rifle and lots of ammunition.

“This is a very brazen burglar,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Al Xiques.

Home security cameras captured the crime. Surveillance video shows the subject, wearing a T-shirt, walking up to the police car, opening the passenger door and diving right in.

“To remove items from within, spending several minutes doing so,” said Xiques.

Officials said he came back three times, looting the police cruiser.

“The person walks up to the cop car and opens the trunk and takes a gun,” said Xiques. “He then takes it and puts it in his car, then goes back to the front seat and takes a police vest.”

The subject got away with a tactical vest, a 16-round magazine for a 45 and an AR-15 with three loaded magazines for it.

According to investigators, the same subject may have stolen another weapon that night as well.

“This suspect was involved in numerous vehicle burglaries that happened within the same neighborhood around the same time frame where at least one additional firearm was also stolen,” said Xiques.

The subject is considered armed and dangerous, according to police, who said they don’t know what he’s capable of.

“Had he been encountered by a victim or a police officer, this could’ve been a very dangerous encounter,” said Xiques.

According to police, the subject stands around 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has a sleeve tattoo.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

