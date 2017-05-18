Swim instructor accused of molesting children testifies in his defense

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Twenty-nine-year-old Francisco De Aragon, a swim instructor accused of sexually assaulting three young girls, testified in his own defense.

The trial continued into its fourth day, Thursday.

De Aragon faces child molestation charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching three girls in a Deerfield Beach swimming pool while he was giving them swim lessons in 2015. The girls were only 6 years old at the time.

De Aragon denied the charges against him.

“I would never, ever, in a million years, molest a child,” said De Aragon.

De Aragon said he did touch the girls because they were having swim lessons. He said maybe it was accidental.

The jury now has the case and will begin deliberating at 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

De Aragon faces life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.