Trial enters second day for swim instructor accused of sex assault

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial continued, Wednesday, for a swim instructor accused of sexually assaulting several girls while he was teaching them how to swim.

The second day in the trial for 28-year-old swim instructor Francisco De Aragon saw detectives and the defense speak to the courtroom.

De Aragon faces child molestation charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching three girls in a Deerfield Beach swimming pool while he was giving them swim lessons.

The girls were only 6 years old at the time.

Video of detectives’ interview with the girls was shown in court, Wednesday.

“We were playing, and then when I was trying to swim, he was touching my bathing suit, and then he went under with his hand, and then he touched my privates,” one girl said in the video.

De Aragon is expected to testify in his own defense, Thursday.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

