State schools, offices closed by order of governor

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott has closed all state schools, universities and offices until Monday to use as shelters during Hurricane Irma.

Schools are usually used as shelters during a storm. In order to make sure there is enough room for everyone seeking shelter during Hurricane Irma, Scott made the decision to close those state schools and offices, Thursday evening.

These include all K-12 public schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices until Monday.

Originally in Miami-Dade and Broward, state schools and offices were closed Thursday and Friday.

