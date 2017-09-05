What’s open and closed due to Hurricane Irma, where to find supplies

(WSVN) - Below is a list of what will be open and closed in South Florida as we monitor Hurricane Irma. This list will be updated as information becomes available.
Schools
- Monroe County schools closed Wednesday, Sept. 6, until further notice
- Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 11
Colleges
- Miami-Dade College is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma, while normal operations continue
- Florida International University is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma, while their normal operations continue
Government Buildings
- Monroe County will close all of its government offices on Wednesday, Sept. 6
Parks and Museums
- Monroe County will close all of its county parks on Wednesday, Sept. 6
Events
- The Miami International Auto Show has been postponed to an unknown future date after originally being set for Saturday, Sept. 9th
- The NFL has not yet made a decision on the Miami Dolphins season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday.
- City events in North Miami will be canceled from Thursday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 11.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.