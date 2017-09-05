What’s open and closed due to Hurricane Irma, where to find supplies

(WSVN) - Below is a list of what will be open and closed in South Florida as we monitor Hurricane Irma. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Schools

Colleges

  • Miami-Dade College is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma, while normal operations continue
  • Florida International University is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma, while their normal operations continue

Government Buildings

  • Monroe County will close all of its government offices on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Parks and Museums

  • Monroe County will close all of its county parks on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Events

  • The Miami International Auto Show has been postponed to an unknown future date after originally being set for Saturday, Sept. 9th
  • The NFL has not yet made a decision on the Miami Dolphins season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday.
  • City events in North Miami will be canceled from Thursday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 11.

