What’s open and closed due to Hurricane Irma, where to find supplies

(WSVN) - Below is a list of what will be open and closed in South Florida as we monitor Hurricane Irma. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Schools

Monroe County schools closed Wednesday, Sept. 6, until further notice

Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 11

Colleges

Miami-Dade College is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma, while normal operations continue

Florida International University is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma, while their normal operations continue

Government Buildings

Monroe County will close all of its government offices on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Parks and Museums



Monroe County will close all of its county parks on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Events

The Miami International Auto Show has been postponed to an unknown future date after originally being set for Saturday, Sept. 9th

The NFL has not yet made a decision on the Miami Dolphins season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday.

City events in North Miami will be canceled from Thursday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 11.

