CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Black Friday may be over, but South Florida residents have not stopped shopping. This Thanksgiving weekend, the spotlight fell on local shops, as customers headed to the stores on Small Business Saturday.

In an all-out effort to find the right gift, it was all about thinking small for patrons of local vendors all about thinking small.

Mark Trowbridge, president and CEO of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, hopes this day, sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, doesn’t get lost in the holiday shuffle.

“All of us know about Black Friday, and now many of us know about Cyber Monday, but Small Business Saturday falls right in the middle,” said Trowbridge, “and it’s our opportunity to celebrate those locally owned businesses that are the backbone of our economy.”

Case in point: Shoppers stopped by KIKI along Miracle Mile in Coral Gables to take advantage of the annual day of spending aimed at bolstering sales of small shop owners.

The occasion gave shoppers a chance to peruse stores to find the perfect dress, sunglasses, or even grab some Greek cuisine while walking down Miracle Mile.

“Everybody needs the support down here,” said one employee.

Some shoppers argue there is a little something extra they find in these stores that they just can’t get anywhere else. “Once they get to know you, they may bring in things that you might like, so it’s a very personal thing,” said Kristi Madeo.

The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce was presented with a proclamation to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

It’s a sign of sales that put money directly back into the community, as Jeffrey Wolfe, who has run Wolfe’s Wine Shop in Coral Gables for more than 17 years, can attest.

“You can keep basketball shoes on my kids, you can keep guitar lessons happening,” said Wolfe. “You’re supporting a family, not just a corporation.”

Small Business Saturday is marked in social media by the hashtag (hash)shopsmall.

That motto is alive and well on Dania Beach, where the Shop Small Village, hosted by In Her Zone, offered shoppers the opportunity to find that perfect holiday present, as well as a bite to eat, for a second year.

In Her Zone owner Diannette Rivera said it’s something that continues to grow every year. “Get us all together and build a network, drive sales, and celebrate small businesses,” she said.

The National Retail Federation expects about 71 million shoppers to have hit stores on Saturday, with a majority of them saying they specifically went out to support small businesses.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.