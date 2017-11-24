South Florida shoppers out in full force for Black Friday

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Black Friday deals may have started Thursday evening, but South Florida shoppers are still going strong.

Bargain hunters at Sawgrass Mills Mall could be seen walking around with suitcases, ready to fill them up with the best deals Black Friday has to offer.

“They have like 60, 70, almost 80 percent off,” said one shopper.

The outlet mall, with more than 350 stores is kicking off the busy holiday shopping season, and everyone from locals to tourists are cashing in on the deals.

“We have the same thing back home, but obviously here things are a little cheaper, and I like Ralph Lauren so,” said one woman.

While some shopped for themselves, others shopped to cross names off their Christmas list.

“Oh no, we’re doing it all,” said one couple from out of town. “We came for Thanksgiving and realized after we got here, we’re going to be in Florida for Black Friday – Sawgrass Mills, you can’t beat it, so we’re psyched. We just got here and we’re looking for all the deals.”

Officials said there are 11,000 parking spots at the Sawgrass Mall and they expect every single one of them to be filled. For that reason, some shoppers told 7 News they dropped their cars off, Thursday, in order to get prime spots and took an Uber to the mall Friday morning.

Sawgrass Mills Mall will be open until 10 p.m., Friday, and will resume regular business hours on Saturday.

Over at the Dadeland Mall in Miami-Dade, stores opened up right at 6 a.m., but committed shoppers were lined up outside well before.

One group of women told 7 News that waking up early on Black Friday is a family tradition. “We have a good time with it. It’s just about having fun,” said Elisa Dean. “This is my day, no body else’s. I tell my husband ‘Don’t even think of me, don’t worry about me, it is Black Friday. I’m out of here.'”

“We just have fun. We come and we make a whole day out of it, we spend time together, we enjoy one another,” said Lupe Morales. “It’s fun. And then we leave the husbands at home and the girls come shop.”

Dadeland Mall officials said they expect their biggest rush of people at around noon, Friday. And if you want to avoid spending most of your time looking for parking, officials also said the mall is offering two valet parking areas.

