Report: Bomb threat made at Miami Beach JCC

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb threat was reportedly made at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center, Monday morning.

The bomb threat was made at the Miami Beach JCC, located at 4221 Pine Tree Drive, around 10:45 a.m. The building has been evacuated as Miami Beach Police sweep inside the center.

Update: @MiamiBeachPD investigating bomb threat received at JCC along Pine Tree Drive. No other locations affected on Miami Beach. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 9, 2017

There has been no word on who made the threat.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.