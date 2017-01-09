Possible explosive device in Miami-Dade Jewish Center prompts evacuation

Evacuation of students at Alper JCC (Photo courtesy: @jgram_ on Twitter)

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has responded to reports of a possible explosive device inside in Southwest Miami-Dade Jewish Community Center, Monday morning.

Students at the Dave and Mary Alper JCC, located at 11155 S.W. 112 Ave., were evacuated just before 11 a.m. The JCC received a threat by phone, saying there was an explosive device inside the building.

Officials from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ordered the evacuation of 450 students and 70 staff members.

No other details were immediately available.

