Protesters flock to Little Havana ahead of Trump-Cuba address

MIAMI (WSVN) - President Trump’s visit to Little Havana has not been without protest, which has increased security in the area.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech on his revised Cuba policy at the Manuel Artime Theater, and protesters have already lined up outside the venue, behind gates along the roadway.

They are upset with this revision towards Cuba and its people. Some protesters said this erases the progress former President Barack Obama made in relations between the U.S. and Cuba.

One man who opposes the revisions said, “They’re a regression to the past, to the policies of the embargo and economic restrictions that ultimately hurt the average Cuban.”

However, not everybody present opposes Trump’s revision, as Trump supporters were seen on the opposite side of the road with signs that read, “Mr. President: Help Cuba’s people to live in liberty.”

Trump supporters also added that those against Trump should accept that he’s president. “I like everything he’s doing,” said one woman. “But we would like further changes. We would like strict changes. We don’t want any of our money to go to that island because we know that it ends up in Castro’s hands.”

A heavy police presence remains in the area as President Trump is expected to make his address sometime just after 1 p.m.

