Local Cuban exile community reacts to proposed Trump Cuba policy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the local Cuban exile community voiced their support for and their protest against President Donald Trump’s proposed policies involving Cuba.

At Cafe Versailles in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, reactions to President Trump’s proposed policies range from approval to distaste.

Many applauded the president for his proposed efforts to restrict U.S. cash going to the military conglomerate that controls about 60 percent of the Cuban economy.

Supporters of a free Cuba at the cafe said any effort to boost the private sector of the country is a good thing.

“The new measures, what they will do is extract a quid pro quo from the Cuban dictatorship by requiring that they give up something if we give up something,” said Jose Sanchez, a supporter of the new policy.

However, not everyone feels that same as Sanchez.

Some said they believe restricting travel to the country may hurt the Cuban people even more, and while they want to help the Cuban people, they don’t believe this is the way to do so.

“I’m not sure it’s the best approach. Personally, I think that the more people that are able to go to Cuba and, somehow, talk to Cubans and change ideas, that’s good for both sides,” said Aliosha Gonzalez, who disagrees with the policy.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna work because I’m not an economist, but anything that he takes away from the Cuban government is fine with me,” said Armando Guttierrez, who fought in the Bay of Pigs.

The new policy is scheduled to go into effect in about 90 days.

