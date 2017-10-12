Police release 911 call that led them to dog locked in suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have released the phone call a man placed when he discovered a dog stabbed and stuffed inside a suitcase.

That bully-breed terrier mix continues his recovery at the Hollywood Animal Hospital, Thursday, after he was stabbed several times before being left for dead sometime Tuesday.

Veterinarians said the dog, named Ollie, was stabbed about 20 to 30 times before putting him in a blue suitcase and leaving him in an alley, near Lee Street and North 19th Avenue.

The man who called police said he saw Ollie’s paw sticking out of the suitcase.

Operator: “911, what is your emergency?”

Caller: “Hey, I don’t know if it’s that big of an emergency. I mean, it kinda is to me, but I was just walking my girlfriend home, and I heard something moving, and I looked over, and it was a suitcase, and it looks like a dog is locked in the suitcase. Now I’m not one to open the suitcase and get bit, so is there anything you guys can do?”

7News visited Ollie Thursday afternoon. He’s had several surgeries and vets said that it will take a while before he’s fully recovered.

They said he is getting stronger every day. He’s able to eat, and eventually he’ll have the opportunity to be adopted.

While Ollie recovers, police continue to search for the person who did this sickening act.

Police are asking for the public’s help, and PETA is also getting involved.

If you have any information on who may have dumped Ollie, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

