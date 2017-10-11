Injured dog found in suitcase in Hollywood begins road to recovery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found severely injured and stuffed inside a suitcase is now on the road to recovery.

Wednesday morning, a bandaged up and medicated Ollie could be seen as he awaited another day of procedures.

“We’ll close up the wounds that he has on his chest, so he has, probably like, 20 to 30 stab wounds on his chest and his right front leg, and so, that’s the next step,” Dr. Nicole Patterson said.

Ollie is now on his long road to being well after he was the victim of a gruesome attack, and then left for dead in that suitcase found in a Hollywood alley way. Police found the bully-breed terrier mix Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said they are horrified. “How can you [do that to] an animal?” said one area resident.

Patterson has been treating Ollie since he was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning. “Yesterday was a hard day, definitely one of the hardest days I’ve had as a veterinarian,” she said.

However, Patterson said, the outpouring of support has been heart-warming. Many, like Betsy Doyle, stopped by the hospital to donate money for Ollie’s recovery.

“I saw it on the news, and it breaks my heart, so I wanted to come up and donate whatever little bit of money I have,” Doyle said. “I’m an animal lover. I have animals, and for someone to do this is just a horrific.”

The not-for-profit organization Grateful Paws Dog and Cat Rescue that’s handling the medical care for Ollie has raised thousands of dollars in 24 hours. As of 1 p.m., a GoFundMe had raised over $25,000 for Ollie, surpassing the original $1,500 goal.

Grateful Paws Dog and Cat Rescue is currently looking for a foster home for Ollie. For more information, call 954-579-3753, email info@gratefulpaws.org or go to www.gratefulpaws.org.

If you would like to make a donation, go to www.gratefulpaws.org/donate or you can go to his GoFundMe page.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for attacking Ollie.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Hollywood Police at 954-967-4411 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

