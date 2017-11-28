Police name third suspect in death of man found in burning car

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a third suspect involved in the murder of a man found inside a burning car in North Lauderdale, Nov. 14.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives believe that 27-year-old Jeffrey D. Harrell participated in the murder of Darren Butler. They believe Harrell is currently in the Miami area.

Two other people — 26-year-old Johntavis McCoe and 18-year-old Rougiena Deriveire — have been arrested and face charges of first-degree murder in relation to Butler’s death.

Butler was discovered around 5 a.m. on Nov. 14, when BSO deputies responded to a car on fire at Bicentennial Park, located at 6100 Kimberly Blvd.

Fire rescue crews extinguished the flames, and Butler’s body was found in the trunk of his Pontiac G6.

His death is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

